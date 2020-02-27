Taylor Swift transforms as 'The Man' in the song's video

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 27 (ANI): The wait is over! Taylor Swift on Thursday dropped the video of her new song -- The Man -- and proved that she owns it.

The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter and shared the powerful video of 'The Man', and wrote, "Man down. After a massive tantrum. #TheManMusicVideo is out now!"

She not only transformed herself with the help of prosthetics but she directed wrote, starred in the music video and made sure that the world knows that she owns the video.

In the empowering video, Taylor hasn't even spared her arch-nemesis, Scooter Braun. The video featured Taylor transform as 'The Man' who sleeps, parties and play's badminton for 'Women's Charity'.

It also sees an old man marry a much younger woman. The video ends on a note where Taylor is seen taking charge of the director's chair. She instructs 'The Man' featured in the video whose voice has been essayed by Dwayne Johnson for a small part. (ANI)