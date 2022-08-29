Taylor Swift wins Video Of The Year at 2022 VMAs: Here's the complete winners list

Washington [US], August 29 (ANI): The 2022 MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and awards were handed out in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, performers this year included Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Minaj and Chili Peppers also took home the awards for best hip-hop and best rock, respectively -- along with a slew of other artists, including Kane Brown, who made history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Nominees throughout the categories included Madonna, who is the most-awarded artist in VMAs history with 20 wins, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Adele among others.

Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award and set two records with the win, becoming the only artist ever to win three VMAs for video of the year and the first artist to win for a video they directed.

In her speech at the 2022 VMAs, Swift revealed she is dropping her new album in October, with more details coming at midnight later that night, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Lil Nas X and Harlow won the best collaboration for 'Industry Baby'. Harry Styles won album of the year for 'Harry's House' and Lisa beat out the likes of BTS to take home the VMA for best K-pop, though BTS was named group of the year. Here's the full list of 2022 MTV VMA winners.

Video Of The Year

Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy' - OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran - 'Shivers' - Atlantic Records

Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' - Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo - 'brutal' - Geffen Records

Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Republic Records (WINNER)

Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment (WINNER)

Drake - OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran - Atlantic Records

Harry Styles - Columbia Records

Jack Harlow - Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X - Columbia Records

Lizzo - Atlantic Records

Song Of The Year

Adele - 'Easy On Me' - Columbia Records

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (WINNER)

Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' - EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' - Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'STAY' - Columbia Records

Best New Artist

Baby Keem - Columbia Records

Dove Cameron - Disruptor Records / Columbia Records (WINNER)

GAYLE - Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto - Streamcut / RCA Records

Maneskin - Arista Records

SEVENTEEN - PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Album Of The Year

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles - Harry's House (WINNER)

Group Of The Year

BLACKPINK

BTS (WINNER)

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Push Performance Of The Year

September 2021: Griff - 'One Night' - Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf - 'Sexy Villain' - Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett - 'i hope ur miserable until ur dead' - Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN - 'Rock With You' - PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (WINNER)

January 2021: Mae Muller - 'Better Days' - Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE - 'abcdefu' - Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa - 'R U That' - Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo - 'Tamagotchi' - Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg - 'Chaise Longue' - Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long - 'Baby Boo' - Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii - 'Persuasive' - Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy' - OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' - EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' - Columbia Records (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie' - 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd - 'One Right Now' - Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd - 'LA FAMA' - Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'STAY' - Columbia Records

Best Pop

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever' - Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran - 'Shivers' - Atlantic Records

Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - Columbia Records

Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' - Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo - 'traitor' - Geffen Records

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg - 'From The D 2 The LBC' - Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems - 'WAIT FOR U' - Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar - 'N95' - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto - 'Big Energy' - Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - 'Do We Have A Problem?' - Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (WINNER)

Pusha T - 'Diet Coke' - G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Best Rock

Foo Fighters - 'Love Dies Young' - RCA Records

Jack White - 'Taking Me Back' - Third Man Records

Muse - 'Won't Stand Down' - Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Black Summer' - Warner Records (WINNER)

Shinedown - 'Planet Zero' - Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace - 'So Called Life' - RCA Records

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - 'Love It When You Hate Me' - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID - 'Enemy' - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - 'emo girl' - Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Maneskin - 'I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE' - Arista Records (WINNER)

Panic! At The Disco - 'Viva Las Vengeance' - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots - 'Saturday' - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group



WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker - 'G R O W' - MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Best Latin

Anitta - 'Envolver' - Warner Records (WINNER)

Bad Bunny - 'Titi Me Pregunto' - Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G - 'MAMIII' - Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee - 'REMIX' - Republic Records

Farruko - 'Pepas' - Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex - 'In Da Getto' - Suenos Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys - 'City of Gods (Part II)' - AKW

Chloe - 'Have Mercy' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. - 'For Anyone' - RCA Records

Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd - Out Of Time (WINNER)

Best K-Pop

BTS - 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)'

Itzy - 'Loco'

Lisa - 'Lalisa' (WINNER)

Seventeen - 'Hot'

Stray Kids - 'Maniac'

Twice - 'The Feels'

Song Of The Summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone - 'Me Porto Bonito'

Beyonce - 'BREAK MY SOUL'

Charlie Puth - 'Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)'

Doja Cat - 'Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)'

Future ft. Drake, Tems - 'WAIT FOR U'

Harry Styles - 'Late Night Talking'

Jack Harlow - 'First Class' (WINNER)

Kane Brown - 'Grand'

Latto x Mariah Carey - 'Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled'

Lizzo - 'About Damn Time'

Marshmello x Khalid - 'Numb'

Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'

Nicky Youre, dazy - 'Sunroof'

Post Malone with Doja Cat - 'I Like You (A Happier Song)'

ROSALIA - 'BIZCOCHITO'

Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit'

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles - Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters - Studio 666 - RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed - Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna - Madame X - Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo - driving home 2 u - Geffen Records

Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' - Republic Records (WINNER)

Best Metaverse Performance

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande - Fortnite

BLACKPINK The Virtual - PUBG Mobile (WINNER)

BTS - Minecraft/YouTube

Charli XCX - Roblox

Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience - Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox

Video For Good

Kendrick Lamar - 'The Heart Part 5'

Latto - 'P*ssy'

Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' (WINNER)

Rina Sawayama - 'This Hell'

Stromae - 'Fils de joie'

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'family ties'

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - 'Bam Bam'

Harry Styles - 'As It Was' (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar - 'N95'

Normani ft. Cardi B - 'Wild Side'

Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)'

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'

Ed Sheeran - 'Shivers'

Harry Styles - 'As It Was'

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'

Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' (WINNER)

Best Art Direction

Adele - 'Oh My God'

Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sex'y

Kacey Musgraves - 'Simple Times'

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie'

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'

Coldplay & BTS - 'My Universe'

Kendrick Lamar - 'The Heart Part 5'

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie'

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - 'Stay'

Best Choreography

BTS - 'Permission to Dance'

Doja Cat - 'Woman' (WINNER)

FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd - 'Tears in the Club'

Harry Styles - 'As It Was'

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'

Normani Featuring Cardi B - 'Wild Side'

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'

Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Brutal'

Rosalia - 'Saoko' (WINNER)

Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)'

The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath' (ANI)

