Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Taylor Swift's album 'Lover' inclined to politics

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:55 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American pop-icon Taylor Swift recently revealed that her latest album 'Lover' is the most politically engaged body of music yet as she was deeply affected by "the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterm elections" in the US.
The 29-year-old Grammy winner said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, as reported by Fox News that she consciously made the choice to get her music inclined towards politics because she was so deeply affected by the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterm elections.
She specifically touched upon the lyrics in her new song "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" and its obvious metaphors.
"There are so many influences that go into that particular song. I wrote it a couple of months after midterm elections, and I wanted to take the idea of politics and pick a metaphorical place for that to exist. And so I was thinking about a traditional American high school, where there are all these kinds of social events that could make someone feel completely alienated," she told the publication, as cited by Fox News.
"And I think a lot of people in our political landscape are just feeling like we need to huddle up under the bleachers and figure out a plan to make things better."
Talking about white supremacy and how it is revolting, Swift said, "There's literally nothing worse than white supremacy. It's repulsive. There should be no place for it. Really, I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it's become something I'm now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence because the person I voted for had always won. We were in such an amazing time when Obama was president because foreign nations respected u."
"We were so excited to have this dignified person in the White House. My first election was voting for him when he made it into the office and then voting to reelect him. I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn't really know that this could happen. But I'm just focused on the 2020 election. I'm really focused on it. I'm really focused on how I can help and not hinder. Because I also don't want it to backfire again, because I do feel that the celebrity involvement with Hillary's campaign was used against her in a lot of ways," she added.
The actor also confessed that she wished that he should have got involved with politics at an earlier stage in her career and also believes that she was convinced with her viewpoint about her favourite candidate. (ANI)

