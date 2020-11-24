Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' concert film all set to debut on Disney Plus

Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): After winning hearts with her latest album 'Folklore,' musician Taylor Swift on Tuesday (local time) revealed that she will be bringing an 'intimate' concert film based on the album.

According to Variety, the concert film will be dropped exclusively to online platform Disney Plus around the time of Thanksgiving.

Swift and her collaborators for the album - Justin Vernon, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner had recorded it earlier this week when they were a miles apart from each other following which they met for filming 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Session' special in September.



"Well it's 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement. You haven't seen this film before. folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus," Swift tweeted as she shared the trailer of the film.

"It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it's a product of isolation," Variety quoted Swift as saying in the trailer for the film.

"Never worked on an album like this," Antonoff remarks to which Swift replies, "I was so glad that we did because it turned out that everybody needed a good cry -- as well as us."

Number 13 is famously known for being Swift's lucky number. The film will be premiered on Disney Plus on November 25, at 12.01 am PT. (ANI)

