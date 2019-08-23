Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift's latest album 'Lover' is out!

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Months of waiting has come to an end for Taylor Swift fans as she has finally dropped her latest album 'Lover'.
The 29-year-old organised a YouTube live on her channel for the same and opened up about the inspiration behind her latest release.
"This album felt aesthetically to me, very daytime, very sunlit fields," she explained while comparing 'Lover's' theme to those of her previous releases.
She continued, "I wrote this from a perspective of a much more open, free, romantic, whimsical place, and I'm so happy to share that with you soon."
Not only this, but the 'Blank Space' singer also dropped the music video of her last released track carrying the same name as the album.
The single which Swift released a week ago had romantic melodies and made it stand out from the past releases including 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'ME!'.
The music video opens with a young girl holding a snow globe and as the camera zooms in, Swift along with a man (Christian Owens) is seen inside the globe.
From decorating the walls of their home, to playing word scramble, the two are seen as the perfect lovers.
Swift's 'Lover' is an 18-track album which includes tracks titled 'Forgot that you existed', 'Cruel Summer', The Man', 'I Think he Knows', 'Miss Americana' 'The Heartbreak Prince', 'Paper rings', 'Cornella Street', 'Death by a Thousand Cuts', 'London Boy', 'Soon you'll get Better' which also features Dixie Chicks.
'False God', 'Afterglow', 'Daylight', 'It's nice to have a Friend' and 'Mei' featuring Brendon Urie are some other tracks that her fans can hear. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:19 IST

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:27 IST

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:17 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:05 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:57 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:20 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:54 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:23 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:10 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:57 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:42 IST

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:54 IST

