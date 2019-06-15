Taylor Swift's surprise performance at landmark LGBT site Stonewall Inn

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): After dropping 'You Need To Calm Down' from her upcoming studio album 'Lover' that includes shout-outs to GLAAD and the LGBT community, singer Taylor Swift, gave a surprise performance at LGBT landmark Stonewall Inn in New York's Greenwich Village.

The electrifying performance by Swift included songs from Sara Bareilles, including a version of 'Brave, which made the audience sing along with her.

Thanking 'Modern Family' star Jesse Tyler Ferguson for inviting her, she said, "I heard this is Jesse's favourite song to do at karaoke -- which is an incredible rumour, I really want to believe it's true," Variety quoted her as saying.

"So if there's anything you feel like you want to jump in on, a part that you're really good at, just sing, dance and be yourself -- this is a really safe space!" she continued.

Co-host of the event AEG gave a check of USD 50,000 to Stonewall to support its Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative's (SIGBI) development of an LGBTQ+ anti-bias training standard in conjunction with anti-bias training experts.

"Taylor Swift is one of the world's biggest pop stars," said Anthony Ramos, director of talent engagement at GLAAD.

"The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally. 'You Need to Calm Down' is the perfect Pride anthem, and we're thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month," Ramos added. (ANI)

