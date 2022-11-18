Taylor Swift's tour tickets sale shelved due to insanely high demand

Los Angeles [US], November 18 (ANI): Pop icon Taylor Swift's public ticket sales for her latest musical world tour are called off by Ticketmaster.

According to a report by Variety, the ticket sale was set to take place today. However, it had to be cancelled, as per a tweet by the ticket distribution company.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled." Ticketmaster wrote, much to the dismay of fans.

https://twitter.com/Ticketmaster/status/1593333211769106433

"so for people who didn't get tickets, there are no tickets for them?!??" asked one user.



Another user wrote, in a frustrated tone, "Your only job, quite literally the sole reason for your entire existence, is to sell tickets."

As per Variety, the decision to cancel the public on-sale of the tickets of Swift's 'The Eras Tour' followed a week after the fiasco at their website during the pre-sale of the tickets.

Ticketmaster's website crashed because of the huge demand of tickets for the 'All Too Well' singer's latest musical outing. Many fans had to wait for over 2 hours to have a chance at the tickets, while several others were simply sent to a waitlist.

https://twitter.com/Ticketmaster/status/1592579481449168898

'There has been historically unprecedented demand', Ticketmaster wrote in a long explanation shared on twitter regarding the chaotic situation of the pre-sale. Subsequently, the pre-sale was rescheduled a day later to accommodate the sheer volume of requests for tickets.

Not surprisingly, the 'Love Story' singer already made a record on Ticketmaster on November 15. With sales in excess of 2 million on November 15, Swift became the artist with the largest number of tickets sold in a single day, as per Variety.

The resounding success Swift's latest album 'Midnights' had in October perhaps signalled the upcoming stampede of fans wanting to see the singer on tour. (ANI)

