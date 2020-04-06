Tekashi 6ix9ine won't start rap trolls but will be on social media

Washington D.C. [USA], April 6 (ANI): American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, after getting out of the prison, is vowing on his best social media behaviour. His lawyers said that the rapper won't troll other artists, because the federal authorities are watching his actions.

According to TMZ, Tekashi's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told the outlet that 6ix9ine has no restrictions regarding his use of social media, despite being on federally supervised probation for the next 5 years.

While 69's probation officer will be monitoring everything Tekashi posts on social media, sources to TMZ are told that 6ix9ine will not post anything inflammatory and will use his discretion and common sense when he uses social media.

Tekashi was sprung from prison early after a judge signed off on a request to get out to avoid infection from the coronavirus. 6ix9ine is now on supervised release in-home incarceration.

Before he got locked up, he was noted for creating notorious online trolls. But, his other attorney, Dawn Florio, told TMZ that 69 will not be trolling or starting online trolls, and he won't be promoting gang affiliation on social media either.

On Sunday, the 'Dummy Boy' rapper made his return to Instagram commenting on a story about snitching by saying, "Coming to the rescue." A clear jab at himself, but it likely wasn't received too well by those locked up because of Tekashi's snitching.

The sources to the outlet have been told that the rapper will be using his social media platforms to promote his new music.

They have also been told that 69 just wants to spend quality time with his family after a lengthy prison stint. (ANI)

