Teyana Taylor announces retirement from music business

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): R&B star Teyana Taylor on Friday announced that she is retiring from the music business.

According to Fox News, Taylor who is about to turn 30 on December 10, expressed appreciation towards everyone as she announced her retirement on Instagram.

The 'Bare With Me,' singer posted a picture of her year-end Spotify Play statistics and wrote, "Wow, who did that? Y'all did that! Thank you."

She then went on to share how she has been "feeling super under-appreciated as an artist," and is, therefore, retiring the chapter of her story with "comfort."

"I ain't [gonna] front, in times of feeling super under-appreciated as [an] artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine,' constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol," she wrote.



"I'm retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!" Taylor added.

In the further sections of the post, the 29-year-old musician went to thank all her supporters.

"To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don't worry," she wrote.

"All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will opens ... either that or I'm pickin da locks petunia," she added.

During her career as a recording artist, Taylor released three studio albums - 'VII,' 'K.T.S.E,' and 'The Album.'

In her music career, she has collaborated with some of the greatest musicians like Kanye West, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Missy Elliot, and others. (ANI)

