'The Beatles: Get Back' iconic rooftop concert to release as live album on streaming platforms

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): 53 years after its release, The Beatles iconic rooftop concert 'The Beatles: Get Back' is being made available on streaming platforms.

As per People magazine, 'Get Back: The Rooftop Performance' will have the complete 40-minute gig, with new mixes in stereo and Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

The legendary gig that was staged on top of Apple Corps' headquarters in London in 1969 and marked the band's final public performance will be available for streaming at midnight ET on Friday, January 28 on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

The performance starred John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Here's the tracklist:

1. 'Get Back' (Take 1)

2. 'Get Back' (Take 2)



3. 'Don't Let Me Down' (Take 1)

4. 'I've Got a Feeling' (Take 1)

5. 'One After 909'

6. 'Dig a Pony'

7. 'Jam/God Save The Queen'

8. 'I've Got a Feeling' (Take 2)

9. 'Don't Let Me Down' (Take 2)

10. 'Get Back' (Take 3)

The iconic performance of the January 1969 roof show featured in Peter Jackson's recent documentary, is widely regarded as one of the most famous musical moments of all time. (ANI)

