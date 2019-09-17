'The Cars' frontman Ric Ocasek died of heart ailment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Ric Ocasek's estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, who found the late singer unconscious and unresponsive inside his home while bringing him coffee on Sunday revealed that 'The Cars' lead singer was recovering from recent surgery.

"Ric was at home recuperating well after surgery," Paulina Porizkova wrote in a statement published on Instagram on Monday, calling the rock legend's death "untimely and unexpected."

The singer died naturally of heart disease, the city Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

"Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together," she wrote.

"I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on, the statement read.



Porizkova also expressed her gratitude to fans for their support alongside a picture of the small floral shrine which sprung up outside his Gramercy Park pad where fans and neighbours paid tribute to the singer.

"We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated," she wrote.

Ocasek and Porizkova announced their split in May 2018. The couple who shared two children together had been together for 28 years when they separated. (ANI)

