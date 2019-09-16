Singer Ric Ocasek
'The Cars' lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Ric Ocasek">Ric Ocasek, the frontman of the iconic new wave rock band 'The Cars', was found dead in his apartment at Manhattan on Sunday.
The singer was found unconscious and unresponsive at around 4:14 pm (IST) inside his home by his estranged wife Paulina Porizkova, law enforcement sources told The Post, cited Page Six.
He seemed to have died from natural causes, sources added.
Ocasek and his band rose to fame with their self-titled hit album in 1978, which included hits like 'My Best Friend's Girl' and 'Just What I Needed.'
He opened about his years in the band when he was inducted into the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' last year.
"It's certainly a wonderful feeling to be accepted by peers and you see the people that are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who gets inducted, it's a positive feeling that you get," Ocasek said in an interview with Rolling Stone, cited Page Six.
The band gave six records between 1978 to 1987- "five of which are good-to-great," said Erik Adams, an AV Club music critic, in a 2018 article.
"And then there are 'The Cars', the type of band that put out a perfect debut record, and then had the audacity to not pack it in after that," the critic wrote.
In 1984, the band won MTV's 'Video of the Year' award for its hit song 'You Might Think.'
After a long break, the band reunited in 2011 and released an album called 'Move Like This.' It was the band's first, and only, album without late- bassist Benjamin Orr, who died in 2000.
Ocasek and Porizkova announced their split in May 2018. The couple who shared two children together had been together for 28 years when they separated. (ANI)

