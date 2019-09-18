'The Devil Wears Prada' to have musical adaptation with score by Elton John

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The stage musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada' is set to debut this summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Singer John Elton will provide the music for the upcoming musical with lyrics from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, reported E! News.

The production is set to be directed by Anna D. Shapiro. It will also feature a book from Paul Rudnik.

Producer Kevin McCollum confirmed the news to the Chicago Tribune, stating that it was "important" for director Shapiro "that we premiere in Chicago."

However, he did not comment about a future move to Broadway in New York City.

The musical adaptation is based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway. (ANI)

