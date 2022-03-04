The Weeknd reveals stadium tour dates, launches XO humanitarian fund

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd has finally detailed the new dates for his long-postponed North American tour and has added some sass by bringing along Grammy-nominated Doja Cat.

According to People magazine, The Weeknd announced the first leg of dates for his tour in support of his latest studio album, 'Dawn FM' and his 2020 album 'After Hours'.

The announcement was made by the singer in an Instagram post, which was captioned as, "AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 LINK IN BIO."

The After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour will start in the singer's hometown of Toronto in July and will wrap up in Los Angeles in September.





Commemorating this announcement, he launched the XO Humanitarian Fund with United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and with that, The Weeknd will contribute USD 1 from each ticket sold on the North American tour.

A further donation of USD 500,000 will be made by him and USD 1 million will be contributed by World Food Program USA to the fund.

This fund has been established to support the UN World Food Programme's critical food assistance to communities on the brink of starvation in countries like Ethiopia, Madagascar and Yemen.

This news comes after his birthday celebration in Las Vegas last month, when fans were buzzing after the 'Blinding Lights' musician was spotted kissing DJ Simi Khadra during the outing.

However, shortly after, a source told People magazine that The Weeknd and Khadra were not an official item. "He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the source said, as per People magazine. (ANI)

