The Weeknd sweeps 2021 Juno Awards, here's the list of winners

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): The winners for the 2021 Juno Awards have been announced and The Weeknd won big at this year's ceremony, taking home five honours.
As per Variety, during the opening night of the awards, 'Blinding Lights' won single of the year, 'After Hours' took home the award for contemporary R&B recording of the year and the Weeknd was awarded songwriter of the year, along with his co-writers Belly and Jason "DaHeala" Quenneville.
At Sunday's ceremony, the Weeknd was presented with two more awards: artist of the year and album of the year for 'After Hours'.
Other winners include singer Shawn Mendes, who won the Juno Fan Choice award; Harry Styles, who took home the honour for international album of the year for 'Fine Line' and Justin Bieber, whose album 'Changes' won pop album of the year.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Single of the Year
'Blinding Lights,' the Weeknd
Artist of the Year
The Weeknd
Album of the Year
'After Hours,' the Weeknd
Juno Fan Choice
Shawn Mendes
International Album of the Year
'Fine Line,' Harry Styles
Group of the Year
Arkells
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
JP Saxe
Breakthrough Group of the Year
Crown Lands
Songwriter of the Year
The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), and Jason 'DaHeala' Quenneville
Pop Album of the Year
'Changes,' Justin Bieber
Country Album of the Year
'The Lemonade Stand,' Tenille Townes
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
'Sad Hunk,' Bahamas
Alternative Album of the Year
'Pray for It,' July Talk
Rock Album of the Year
'Ruthless,' JJ Wilde
Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee
Jann Arden
Humanitarian Award
The Hip
Vocal Jazz Album of the Year
'With You,' Sammy Jackson
Jazz Album of the Year: Solo
'Elegant Traveler,' Jocelyn Gould
Jazz Album of the Year: Group
'The reMission,' Andy Milne and Unison
Instrumental Album of the Year
'Movements III,' Blitz//Berlin
Francophone Album of the Year
'Quand la nuit tombe,' Louis-Jean Cormier
Children's Album of the Year
'Heart Parade,' Splash'N Boots
Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber
'Mosaique,' Ensemble Made in Canada
Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble
'Ginastera - Bernstein - Moussa: OEuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montreal,' conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan
Classical Composition of the Year
'Violin Concerto 'Adrano,'' Samy Moussa
Rap Recording of the Year
'Elements Vol. 1,' Tobi
Dance Recording of the Year
'Bubba,' Kaytranada
Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year
'After Hours,' The Weeknd
Traditional R&B Recording of the Year
'Solid,' Savannah Re
Reggae Recording of the Year
'I Pray,' TOME x Sean Kingston
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year
'North Star Calling,' Leela Gilday
Contemporary Roots Album of the Year
'Bravado,' Rose Cousins
Traditional Roots Album of the Year
'Bet on Love,' Pharis and Jason Romero
Blues Album of the Year
'Church House Blues,' Crystal Shawanda
Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year
'The Way,' Shawna Cain
World Music Album of the Year
'Espiral,' Okan
Jack Richardson Producer of the Year
WondaGurl
Recording Engineer of the Year
Serban Ghenea
Album Artwork of the Year
Julien Hebert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer), Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Etienne Mongrain (Photographer) -- 'Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs,' Klo Pelgag
Music Video of the Year
'No One's in the Room,' Emma Higgins and Jessie Reyez
Electronic Album of the Year
'Suddenly,' Caribou
Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year
'Abyss,' Unleash the Archers
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
'Such Pretty Forks in the Road,' Alanis Morissette
Comedy Album of the Year
'Horse Power,' Jacob Samuel
The Juno Awards recognise the best musical achievements of Canadian artists each year, with most awards selected by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
The winners for nine of the categories, including album of the year and artist of the year, are determined by sales figures, though members of CARAS select the nominees. (ANI)