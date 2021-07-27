Theme song 'Dosti' from 'RRR' to release in August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): The theme song, 'Dosti', from SS Rajamouli's most anticipated movie 'RRR' is scheduled to release on August 1.

Composed by MM Keeravaani, 'Dosti' is sung by five singers -- Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Yesudas, Hema Chandra and Yazin Nazir.

The above-mentioned singers have sung the theme track in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also, the music rights of the film have been acquired by T-Series and Lahari Music.



For the unversed, 'RRR', which features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is set against the backdrop of the independence era.

Unveiling a few details about the song, Alia took to her Instagram Story and shared a poster of the song.

"A peek into the musical world of RRR," she captioned the post.



'RRR' is scheduled to release on the occasion of Dussehra on October 13, 2021. (ANI)

