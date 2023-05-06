This is how Ed Sheeran celebrated trial win

New York [US], May 6 (ANI): After winning his Marvin Gaye copyright trial, singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans with an impromptu performance in New York City.

As per Page Six, the 'Shape of you' hitmaker stopped by the pop-up shop where he was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans.

Sheeran then took out his guitar, hopped on top of a nearby car and serenaded the crowd with some of his biggest hits -- including 'Thinking Out Loud', which was at the centre of his recent legal drama.



Videos of Sheeran's impromptu performance have surfaced online. The clips show Sheeran widely smiling while singing his songs.

The celebratory singalong came just one day after a jury found the Sheeran not liable for ripping off Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'.

Sheeran gave a statement to the media outside the courthouse in which he expressed his frustration at being charged with plagiarism and having the case go to trial.

Sheeran said, "I am obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I'm not going to have to retire from my day job after all.Alluding to a probably exaggerated comment he had made earlier this week on the witness stand that if the verdict was against him, he would feel obligated to stop playing music. "But at the same time, I am absolutely frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all... If the jury had decided this matter the other way, we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters."

"I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake," he added.

As per Variety report, Sheeran and his co-writer on "Thinking Out Loud," Amy Wadge (who was not named as a defendant in the suit), both testified during the trial that they had written the song quickly in a spontaneous afternoon session without any discussion of "Let's Get It On," prompted by thinking about older relatives and the topic of having love last into old age. Similarities in lyrics or melody were not alleged by the plaintiffs.

Earlier this week, Sheeran had claimed in testimony that he would quit the industry if found guilty. He said, "If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping. I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it."To prove that "Georgy Girl" was one of many songs that predated "Let's Get It On" that used the same chords and rhythm as the Gaye and Sheeran hits, the defence had called a musicologist who played orchestral recordings of the 1960s pop hit for the jury on Wednesday.

A counsel representing the Townsend heirs argued during cross-examination that the chords must be extremely uncommon if a song that was meant to be obscure was being used to support their widespread use. Although Sheeran's lawyer argued that "Georgy Girl" and the other songs were obscure, he added that "What matters is that 'LGO' ('Let's Get It On') did not do it first."The decision will boost Sheeran's career because both his new album and a Disney+ documentary series are being released this week. (ANI)

