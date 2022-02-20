Tiger Shroff shares 'Poori Gal Baat' song teaser, praises co-star Mouni Roy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Tiger Shroff is all praises for co-star Mouni Roy for their much-awaited Punjabi-English song 'Poori Gal Baat', voiced by Tiger himself.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Heropanti' actor shared a teaser from the music video of his first Punjabi single.

Appreciating his co-star Mouni, he wrote, "Had the pleasure of working with the beautiful and talented @imouniroy ! cant wait to share my first punjabi single #poorigalbaat with you all."





In another social media post, Tiger shared his experience of singing the upcoming song.

He wrote, "Definitely one of the most challenging things I've attempted. Cant say a word of it but tried singing My first punjabi/english single #PooriGalBaat coming soon."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Tiger has 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in his kitty. (ANI)

