Tiger Shroff unveils motion poster of patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram'

The term 'Vande Mataram' holds a very important place in every Indian's heart. As a tribute to our nation and the armed forces, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is coming out with a patriotic anthem titled 'Vande Mataram'.

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music along with Tiger unveiled the motion poster of 'Vande Mataram' ahead of the occasion of Independence Day.

Voiced by Tiger, this marks the actor's first-ever song in Hindi after garnering success with two English songs, 'Casanova' and 'Unbelievable'.

The 'Heropanti' actor took to his Instagram account to share the motion poster of the song with his fans.

"This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single. #VandeMataram. Its not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August," Tiger wrote.





Jackky also shared the motion poster of the patriotic track on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "#VandeMataram is not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Couldnt be happier that my bro @tigerjackieshroff has sung it soo beautifully. So excited to share it with you all. Releasing on 10th August! Stay tuned."

Sung by Tiger, 'Vande Mataram' is directed by Remo D'Souza. It has been composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore. The track has been choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty.

The special song will celebrate the spirit of free India and represent the valour and heroism of our country.

Speaking about the upcoming track, Jackky said, "Vande Mataram is a song which is a symbol of empowerment, hope and courage. We are extremely delighted to be releasing this song under Jjust music as I strongly believe in the power of music and the impact it has on people. We want to be a platform for all genres of music and with the release of Vande Mataram we are eagerly looking forward to the audience's response. Our entire team, Tiger & Remo have put in their best in the making of this song."

Jackky's Jjust Music has given the audiences some splendid melodious treats with songs like 'Prada' featuring Alia Bhatt, 'Jaaye Be' by Ammy Virk, the spirit uplifting song, 'Muskurayega India' and 'Jugni 2.0' to name a few.

'Vande Mataram' is set to release on August 10.


