Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw calls wife 'Best friend' in sweet birthday tribute

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:52 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Singer Tim McGraw is showering love on his wife Faith Hill in the sweetest tribute on her 52nd birthday.
The 'Humble and Kind' singer posted a photo of his wife on Instagram. The photo shows Hill soaking up the sun.
"Our center...." McGraw began the heartfelt caption of the birthday post.
"She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls," he continued. "She is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms, I love her, I love her, I love her."
McGraw added, "Happy birthday baby."

The couple who tied the knot in 1996 does not shy away from sharing their love for each other on social media.
On Hill's last birthday, the singer shared a gallery of throwback photos of his wife to Instagram, adding a loving message about her, reported People.
McGraw and Hill are parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. (ANI)

