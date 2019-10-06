Tommy Mottola to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Music mogul Tommy Mottola will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The music executive will be joined by a host of celebrity friends, including Gloria and Emilio Estefan, reported Page Six.

David Foster will emcee the event to celebrate the former chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment.

Mottola is credited with discovering a range of artists including former wife Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Hall and Oates, Carly Simon, Ricky Martin and John Mellencamp among them, reported by the outlet.

Mottola's star will be at 6270 Hollywood Blvd., near the star of his wife, entertainer Thalia.

He is currently heading the Mottola Group. (ANI)

