Took extra precautions while writing George Floyd-inspired song, says Jon Bon Jovi

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Considering himself to be a poster boy for white privilege, American rock band founder and singer Jon Bon Jovi said he took extra precautions while writing the 'American Reckoning' song which referred to George Floyd's murder.

The song, which was released in July, referred to Floyd's murder and the Black Lives Matter protests. The songwriter also talked about the police brutality in his latest.

The single was a part of Bon Jovi's new album '2020,' released earlier this month, reported Fox News.



The 58-year-old singer, in an interview, said, "If I'm not the poster boy for what could be described as white privilege, then who is?" Bon Jovi said. "I'm an older, white, affluent celebrity, you know? I got it."

The rocker revealed in his interview that he took extra precautions when it came to the lyrics, added Fox News.

He continued, "So, I had to be very careful, and I ran it by friends and people I didn't know, who could opine. And they did. I wrote and rewrote and rewrote, and I wanted to make sure that I was adding something to the conversation, but made sure I did my homework."

In 'American Reckoning' Bon Jovi sings, "America's on fire / There's protests in the street / Her conscience has been looted / And her soul is under siege / Another mother's crying, as history repeats / I can't breathe."

He also included a lyric referencing the police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck. (ANI)

