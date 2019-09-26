Trademark battle: Beyonce asserts Blue Ivy Carter is 'Cultural icon'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Beyonce refused to back down when it came to getting her eldest daughter's name Blue Ivy Carter officially trademarked.

According to new court documents obtained by The Blast, the 38-year-old is fighting back against wedding planner Wendy Morales, who thinks the singer shouldn't be allowed to trademark "Blue Ivy" because her event planning business also shares the same name, reported Page Six.

"[Morales' claim] that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety," Beyonce responded via court documents.

She also cleared that she seeks to trademark "Blue Ivy Carter," not "Blue Ivy," adding, "the presence of the word 'CARTER' ties the commercial impression of BGK's Mark to the celebrity Blue Ivy Carter rather than Opposer's regional event planning business."

The star went on to call her 7-year-old daughter a "cultural icon" while taking a few shots at Morales' company, calling it a "small business, with just three regional offices and a handful of employees." She also mentioned its "weak online presence and poorly subscribed social media accounts."

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z first applied for the trademark in 2012 and were denied shortly after. (ANI)

