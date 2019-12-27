Travis Scott drops 'Jackboys' compilation album

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 27 (ANI): American rapper Travis Scott on Friday released Cactus Jack compilation project 'JACKBOYS' which features artists like Rosalia, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and more.

The rapper revealed his album to fans through social media.

Travis posted a picture of the song which was a remix of the newest release of Scott's 'Highest in the Room' with Rosalia and Lil Baby.



He captioned the post, "OUT NOW."

Scott also shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, 'JACKBOYS PACT OUT NOW.'



The seven-track album featured Scott's Cactus Jack Records imprint, featuring Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and the DJ Chase B. Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and Pop Smoke.

The album 'Jackboys' came few weeks after Travis had announced the album on his Twitter account along with his merchandise line.

"BLACK JACK COLLECTION LIVE ON http://JACKBOYS.TRAVISSCOTT.COM GANG GANG: JACK BOYS SOON," he had tweeted.

He posted a video trailer on Christmas and this week confirmed the release of the album. (ANI)





