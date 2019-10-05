Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott shoots down 'false stories' of him 'cheating' on Kylie Jenner

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Rapper Travis Scott wants to set the record straight for once and for all. The star recently addressed rumours that he cheated on makeup mogul Kylie Jenner in the wake of their split.
Days after news broke that he and Jenner were taking a break from their relationship, the 28-year-old rapper released his first statement regarding the matter on Instagram.
"It's really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true," Scott wrote on his Instagram Story.
"Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real," he added.

After news of their split broke earlier this week, an allegation began circulating that the rapper had been involved with a woman named Rojean Kar, who goes by YungSweetRo on Instagram, reported E! News.
YungSweetRo also set the record straight on Thursday.
"None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
A source told People that "any rumours of cheating are totally and completely false."
The outlet confirmed on Tuesday that Jenner and Scott are taking a break from their relationship after over two years of being together.
"They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles," a source said.
The makeup mogul also denied the cheating allegations on Thursday, tweeting, "Travis and I are on great terms."
She added that the two are prioritising their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.
"Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority," she wrote.
She also debunked reports that she had spent time with her ex Tyga after the split.
"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at," she tweeted earlier.
As Jenner and Scott's relationship remains up in the air, the duo remains focused on raising their daughter, even as they live apart.
"They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect her," a source said.
Jenner and Scott's love story began more than two years ago when they crossed paths at Coachella in 2017, following the makeup mogul's split from Tyga. They welcomed their first child together in February 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:52 IST

Miley Cyrus confirms Cody Simpson romance rumours, says he's 'my type'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus, who is known for her unfiltered opinions and candid nature, did not shy away from the rumours that she's now seeing musician Cody Simpson after they were caught making out in now-viral footage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:25 IST

Joaquin Phoenix reveals he stopped talking to Casey Affleck many...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck used to be close friends and even got matching tattoos together, but Phoenix recently revealed that he stopped talking to Affleck "many years" ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:16 IST

'Hunger Games' prequel novel gets title and cover, is a movie next?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Almost a decade after wrapping up 'The Hunger Games', American TV writer and author Suzanne Collins is bringing fans back to Panem.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:08 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William's Pakistan trip will be their...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to kick off their royal tour to Pakistan, which is being described as their "most complex" tour to date.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:57 IST

'Joker' screenings at L.A.-Area theatre cancelled after 'credible threat'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception. While the actor has received rave reviews for his portrayal of the iconic Batman villain, the film has been facing flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:25 IST

Prince Harry suing British tabloids over phone hacking allegations

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Prince Harry is taking legal action against British media outlets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:05 IST

Hailey, Justin Bieber star together in first music video '10,000 Hours'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber ended his and Hailey Bieber's wedding week with some new music, created with his nuptials in mind. The star's new song '10,000 Hours' with Dan + Shay is finally out and it will give you major couple goals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:56 IST

Maisie Williams says playing Arya in 'GoT' made her 'ashamed' of her body

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Actor Maisie Williams, who became a household name after playing Arya Stark in the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones', opened up about the negative impact the character had on her self esteem and body image.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:13 IST

James Gunn, Joss Whedon respond to Martin Scorsese's remarks...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Marvel makers assembled in defense of their superhero flicks after legendary director Martin Scorsese criticised the films, comparing them to "theme parks."

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:28 IST

Nawazuddin congratulates 'Roam Rome Mein' co-star, director...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Nawazuddin Siddiqui congratulated his co-star and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee who bagged the Asia Star Award at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival for their upcoming film 'Roam Rome Mein'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST

Bhumi Pednekar earns Face of Asia honour at Busan International...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): The 24th Busan International Film Festival "has been all things special" for Bhumi Pednekar!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:13 IST

John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to be screened at Rome Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): John Turturro-starrer and directorial 'The Jesus Rolls' is set to get a world premiere at the Rome Film Festival's pre-screening event on October 16.

Read More
iocl