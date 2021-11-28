Travis Scott sued by family of 14-year-old killed at Astroworld concert

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): The family of 14-year-old John Hilgert recently filed a lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott after Hilgert was killed during a suspected crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival.

According to Fox News, in its lawsuit, the family has demanded changes to make concerts safer for fans, as per reports. The suggested changes include better security, more medical facilities and assigned seating.

"No one should die going to a concert," attorney Richard Mithoff said in a statement to a news outlet. Hilgert was a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston.



"The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable," Mr Hilgert told the outlet, adding, "He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else."

The family's attorney is also representing a friend of Hilgert's who was injured in the reported crowd surge but survived.

Scott was performing on stage during the surge that left ten people dead and has since faced criticism for allowing the show to continue while people were struggling in the crowd. The rapper has claimed that he didn't know the severity of the situation.

As per Fox News, Scott and event organizers have been targeted by multiple lawsuits following the deaths at Astroworld. Ten people died and others were injured. (ANI)

