Travis Scott to donate USD 5 Million towards community-focused initiatives

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott has pledged USD 5 million in community-focused initiatives through his newly launched Project Heal.

According to Variety, this new project is a long-term series of philanthropy and investment efforts and the program has started with USD 1 million in scholarships for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Backed by Scott, the fund will provide USD 10,000 grants to seniors with GPAs of at least 3.5 who risk not graduating due to financial adversity. As per the press release, this scholarship will help 100 students in getting diplomas.



"My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life. He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big," Scott said in a statement.

He continued, "It's in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible."

This philanthropic contribution from Scott comes just four months after his Astroworld Festival, which left 10 concertgoers dead and hundreds injured.

That tragedy led him to cancel several concert appearances and delay his next album. Also, fashion brand Dior indefinitely postponed its collaboration with Scott's Cactus Jack brand, as per Variety. (ANI)

