Travis Scott's first festival appearance since Astroworld tragedy gets canceled

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott's first festival appearance following last year's Astroworld tragedy has been canceled by its organizers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, the organizers of Day N Vegas 2022, which was originally slated for Labor Day weekend, announced that the festival has been canceled.

"We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022," read the announcement on the festival's social media accounts.



It continued, "The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks."

The complete lineup for the three-day festival was announced on June 7, with Travis Scott, SZA and J. Cole as headliners. The festival had also booked Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Amine, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio and more.

It would've marked Scott's first festival appearance since crowd surges during his 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injured many others. The rapper was supposed to headline Day N Vegas 2021 a week after the Astroworld tragedy, but he was dropped off the bill following the Astroworld incident and replaced by Post Malone.

The festival, which is produced by Goldenvoice, the AEG-owned concert promotion company that produces Coachella, was supposed to return to the Las Vegas Festival Ground from September 2-4, 2022, two months earlier than when the festival occurred last year during the November 12-14, 2021 weekend, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

