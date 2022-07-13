TWICE announces new mini-album 'Between 1&2', to arrive in August

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): TWICE is coming with new music. The K-pop girl group announced their upcoming mini-album's title and release date on Tuesday, July 12.

Along with the release date and pre-order information, the announcement also revealed the promotional poster for the mini-album, with the words 'Tell Me What You Want' written above a light switch emblazoned with a heart against a bright pink backdrop, as per Billboard.

https://twitter.com/JYPETWICE/status/1546872019861774336



"TWICE 11TH MINI ALBUM 'BETWEEN 1&2," the idols tweeted. "Release on 2022.08.26 FRI 1 PM KST/0 AM EST...Worldwide Pre-order Starts 2022.07.26 TUE 1 PM KST/0 AM EST." They also made sure to shout out their fandom using the hashtags "ThankYouONCE" and "ForeverWithONCE."

The mini-album is set to act as a follow-up to their hit 2021 studio set 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3,' which includes the bubblegum pop-driven lead single 'Scientist' and highlights like 'Moonlight,' 'Icon,' 'Cruel' and 'Last Waltz'.

Meanwhile, Nayeon has become the first TWICE member to go solo, owing to her debut solo EP, 'Im Nayeon,' which had released worldwide late last month. Led by the feel-good anthem 'Pop!,' the project hit No 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with the added distinction of hosting the biggest sales week of the year in the US by a female artist or female-led group. (ANI)

