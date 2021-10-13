Tyga released from jail after getting arrested for alleged domestic abuse incident

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Rapper Tyga has been released from jail after spending hours in police custody after his ex Camaryn Swanson accused him of alleged physical assault.

As per People magazine, Tyga, real name Michael Stevenson, was booked by Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning in connection with a domestic violence incident that same day. The day before, Tyga's ex shared photos of abuse she allegedly faced at his hands.

Tyga was released from police custody on Tuesday afternoon after posting USD 50,000. He was arrested at 9:30 am on Tuesday morning.

"Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood," the LAPD's public information account tweeted on Tuesday.

Tyga's court date is set for February 8, 2022.



TMZ first reported that the rapper turned himself in after his ex-girlfriend Swanson posted photos of bruises she allegedly received at the hands of the rapper over the weekend.

"I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with a black eye.

Swanson then shared screenshots of their text conversation, adding that when she "tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours."

"I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself," she added on IG Story.

Swanson and Tyga started dating in early 2021. (ANI)



