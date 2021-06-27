Tyler the Creator apologises to Selena Gomez for old offensive tweets

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Seems like rapper Tyler the Creator wants to get on good terms with Selena Gomez as he has publically apologised to Gomez for his old offensive tweets.

In the early 2010s, the rapper posted some obscene tweets that were specifically aimed at Gomez and Justin Bieber when they were dating each other.

TMZ has learnt that the tweets highlighted sexual fantasies and would-be exploits for other female artists too. But the tweet for which Tyler wants to apologise is the one, that touched on Gomez and Bieber's former relationship.

"Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Is F****** Dating. F***," the rapper tweeted with some sexually explicit pictures at that time.

The apology has come in the form of his new track titled 'Manifesto', from his new album 'Call Me If You Get Lost'.



In the song, he admits to offending Gomez with the past tweets he directed towards her.

"I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy [expletive] / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna [expletive] Bieber, Just-in," read the lyrics of the song.

In Tyler's second verse, he talked about being "cancelled" before cancel culture was a thing. Giving more context into the matter, he said, "Back when I was tryna f*** Bieber, Just-in."

TMZ reported that in a 2013 interview, he revealed that he and Gomez did not get along.

"We don't really get along. She doesn't like me. We don't like each other 'cause [I'm] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that's my homeboy. She always be mean muggin' me. Like, 'Why are you hating on me?'" he said.

Gomez has yet to publicly comment on Tyler's apology through the lyrics. (ANI)

