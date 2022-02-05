Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits Lata Mangeshkar at hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday paid a visit to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is currently admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

After previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Lata Mangeshkar was once again put on ventilator support as her condition worsened, on Saturday.

After visiting the 92-year-old iconic singer, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also shared an update about her health with the media.

He shared that he has "conveyed PM Modi's message to her family and wish that she will soon recover. We all wish for her speedy recovery."



Earlier in the evening, Mangeshkar's younger sister, iconic singer Asha Bhosle also rushed to meet her at the hospital.

After her visit, Bhosle shared that the doctor has said that Mangeshkar is stable now.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the megastar shared that she is currently under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well.

For the unversed, the Bharat Ratna honorary was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU. (ANI)

