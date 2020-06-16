Universal Music Group launches new divisions in Morocco, Israel

Washington D.C. [USA], June 16 (ANI): Universal Music Group (UMG) has expanded its Middle East and North Africa operations by launching new divisions in Morocco and Israel.

Universal Music Morocco will operate from Casablanca. Serena Safieddine, business development executive will be on the lead, working alongside UMG's regional headquarters in Dubai, and report into Patrick Boulos, CEO of Universal Music MENA.

"Within Morocco and their immediate neighbors, there is a wealth of untapped artist talent and we are excited to introduce these unique sounds to global audiences, platforms and partners," Variety quoted Patrick Boulos as saying.

The team will develop projects with Universal Music France, where labels have previously achieved success with global-facing French-language artists from the region.

While, Universal Music Israel will be based in Tel Aviv, with Yoram Mokady appointed as Managing Director. Mokady will report into Adam Granite, EVP for market development at UMG.

"As the first major global music company in-market, UMG will look to identify, sign and develop the best domestic artist talent, whilst working closely with partners, technology companies and local start-ups to create innovative campaigns and projects to help UMG artists to reach the widest possible audience worldwide," Mokady said.

Earlier in March, UMG's home office in Santa Monica, California, was evacuated after an employee was tested positive for the coronavirus. Santa Monica offices and all Santa Monica staff were required to work from home until further notice. (ANI)

