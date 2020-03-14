Universal Music's LA office closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Califronia [USA], Mar 14 (ANI): Universal Music Group's home office in Santa Monica, California, was on Friday evacuated after an employee was tested positive for the coronavirus.

All staff members were directed to leave the buildings in an orderly manner, although the discovery of the same was made towards the end of the day.

A source told Variety that most of the staff had either left for the weekend or were already working from home.

"Previously, we have committed that if there were to be a confirmed case of coronavirus infection in any of our offices, we would immediately close that location. We have just been informed that there is a confirmed case of infection in an employee based in our 2220 Colorado Avenue offices," read an internal memo obtained by Variety.

"Accordingly and out of an abundance of caution, we are immediately closing all of our Santa Monica offices, and all Santa Monica staff are required to work from home until further notice." The source furthed added that management already had plans to shut down offices from next week.

The news arrives during a week that has seen nearly most major companies in the entertainment industry direct their employees to work remotely. (ANI)

