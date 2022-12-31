'Unsolved Mysteries' helmer Richard Ross is no more!

Washington [US], December 31 (ANI): Longtime TV writer-director-producer and guitarist with the popular L.A. band Dick and Jane Family Orchestra Richard Ross has passed away aged 70 of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Dick and Jane Family Orchestra, a punk-meets-cabaret-meets-folk band that played a variety of shows in Los Angeles and other places over a long period of time, was led by Ross and his wife, Jane Cantillon. They frequently donated their services to charitable events.

The orchestra served as the house band for ten years of Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Pageants and Silver Lake's annual National Night Out events.



In addition to working extensively as a director on "Unsolved Mysteries," Ross was nominated for Emmy and DVDX awards in the categories of TV and film producer, director, and writer.

In addition to "Diabolical Women," "Untold Stories of the ER," "Alien Encounters," "Crimes of the Century," "Ancient Aliens," "Unusual Suspects," "Forecasting the End," and "Dinosaur Revolution," he also wrote and produced those films.

As per a report by Variety, Ross is survived by his wife, Jane and his stepdaughter, Genevieve. (ANI)

