Upset over A$AP Rocky's detention, fan threatens to blow up Swedish Embassy; arrested

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): A fan upset over rapper A$AP Rocky's detention in Sweden was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to blow up the Swedish Embassy in Washington DC.

According to an affidavit, the fan has been identified as Rebecca Kanter, reported Variety.

Purportedly, she placed a bag down near the entrance of the embassy, threw liquid from coca-cola bottle at the doorway and shouted: "I'm going to blow this motherf-er up."

She returned to the embassy the next day and screamed at personnel and made statements about A$AP Rocky. When she refused to leave the embassy, she was taken into custody by secret service agents.

After her arrest, a police report stated that Kanter was charged with destruction of property and unlawful entry.

Rocky has been detained in a Swedish prison since July 3. The rapper was charged with assault after he took part in a confrontation in Stockholm on June 30. (ANI)

