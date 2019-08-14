American rapper A$AP rocky
American rapper A$AP rocky

US Rapper A$AP rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:31 IST

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 14 (ANI): A Swedish court on Wednesday found renowned American rapper A$AP rocky guilty of assault over his role in a street brawl in Stockholm, and convicted him in a suspended sentence.
"In an overall assessment, the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen. The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences", the court said in a statement referring to Rocky and two members of A$AP Rocky's entourage being convicted of the same crime, reported Sputnik.
The 30-year-old Rapper -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- was detained, a long with two others, for allegedly assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in Stockholm in June. He had temporarily been released from detention on August 3, until the announcement of the verdict, which was slated for today.
The 'Sundress' singer had pleaded 'not guilty' in the assault case. Videos posted across social media suggested that the rapper had acted in self-defence, sparking an effective online support campaign around the world.
US President Donald Trump had championed the cause of the rapper and even raised the matter with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. (ANI)

