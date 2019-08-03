American Rapper A$AP Rocky
US rapper A$AP Rocky temporarily released by Swedish court

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:41 IST

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 3 (ANI): A Swedish court on Friday temporarily released renowned American Rapper A$AP Rocky from detention until the announcement of the verdict in the assault case, slated for August 14.
The 30-year-old Rapper was detained, along with three others, for allegedly assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in the Swedish capital Stockholm in June.
United States President Donald Trump, who has championed the cause of the rapper (whose real name is Rakim Mayers), took his twitter handle to welcome the development and announced that the rapper was on his way back to the US.
"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!" Trump wrote.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Mayers thanked his fans for their constant support through the trial.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me, Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support."


The 'Sundress' singer had pleaded 'not guilty' in the assault case. Videos posted across social media suggested that the rapper had acted in self-defense, sparking an effective online support campaign around the world, reported Sputnik news agency. (ANI)

