Carrie Underwood (image courtesy: Instagram)
Carrie Underwood (image courtesy: Instagram)

US singer Carrie Underwood sued for plagiarism

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood is going through a bad phase these days, as she is facing a lawsuit for allegedly plagiarising another singer's notes.
According to Billboard, the complaint was filed against the singer on Wednesday for copying the notes of another singer for her 2018 Sunday Night Football theme song "Game On."
The complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court, plaintiff Heidi Merrill claims she wrote and recorded an identically-titled track in 2016. Merrill said that she had initially pitched her song to Underwood and her producer, Mark Bright, at a Nashville conference the following year with the idea that the singer might use it as her next Sunday Night Football theme. But Bright responded through an assistant that he'd "have to pass."
Now, Merrill argues and puts allegations that Underwood's own "Game On" is "substantially -- even strikingly -- similar, if not identical," to her song, in several ways starting from the title as well as tempo, meter, time signature, hooks, chord progression, and other specifics.
"The Defendants knowingly, willfully, and intentionally copied original, copyrightable elements of the Plaintiffs' original Work," the complaint read.
"Publicly performed or displayed the Infringing Song, and otherwise violated the Plaintiffs' exclusive copyrights in the Work for substantial personal and commercial gain," the complaint added.
Bright and Underwood are just among nine defendants named in the lawsuit, which includes EMI Entertainment, Warner Chappell Music, the NFL, and NBC. In her complaint, Merrill also gave a reference about a lawsuit from 2017, where Underwood and Bright faced similar accusations for the song "Something in the Water." But later the case was dismissed.
Merrill and her co-writers are seeking order and damages of an unspecified amount. Merrill's attorney, Timothy Foster, provided further comment in a statement to Billboard.
"Federal copyright laws are designed to protect the authors of original creative works, including our clients who wrote the original song 'Game On' in 2016 and submitted it for Carrie Underwood's consideration through her producer," Foster said.
He further said, "As alleged in our complaint, after Ms. Underwood's representatives indicated that they were not interested in using 'Game On,' Ms. Underwood, with help from the other Defendants, released her new Sunday Night Football theme song with the same title, which is substantially similar to our clients' original 'Game On' in numerous respects."
"This type of exploitation is precisely what our copyright laws are designed to protect against," he continues, "and we will aggressively seek to vindicate our clients' rights in the original song they created," he concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Aladdin', 'Crazy Rich...

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 20 (ANI): The nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards unveiled recently and voting has opened for the top films, TV shows, and songs that have dominated the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Beyonce meets Broadway star Syndee Winters

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Beyonce who has lent her voice for the upcoming Disney's remake recently met Broadway star Syndee Winters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:05 IST

British royals brave dreary weather to attend Royal Ascot Day 2

Ascot [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): A little drizzle couldn't rain on this parade, as the British Royals braved the dreary weather to take part in the carriage procession marking the start of the Royal Ascot's second day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:44 IST

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston starrer 'Murder Mystery' marks...

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's latest flick 'Murder Mystery' broke all the viewing records on Netflix, revealed the company recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:42 IST

Noah Centineo talks about playing He-Man

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Noah Centineo, who made a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the classic toy character 'He-Man' in 'Masters of the Universe,' is aware of the immensity of his role.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:58 IST

Director Cary Fukunaga delays shoot of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The upcoming James Bond film 'Bond 25' has hit yet another roadblock, where the crew had to wait for long hours while its director Cary Fukunaga was busy playing a video game on his play station.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:46 IST

Dana White reveals Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise may have a fight

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Following the incident when Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber took the Internet by storm when he challenged American actor Tom Cruise for a fight in the UFC octagon, Dana White, UFC president said their fight could happen if they are interested.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:38 IST

Marvel to release 'Avengers: Endgame' again with New Footage

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): There is more to it. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that 'Avengers: Endgame' would be heading back to theaters with brand new footage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:38 IST

Sussanne Khan extends support to Hrithik Roshan, his family amid...

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): "Please respect a family's tough period," the recent controversy surrounding Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, prompted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to share a post in support of the Roshan family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:18 IST

Prince William, Duchess Kate convoy injures an old woman

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Prince William and Duchess Kate's convoy crashed into an elderly woman, leaving her hospitalised in a serious condition.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 21:01 IST

Handling Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's romance rumours was...

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's romance rumours from the sets of 'A Star Is Born' were difficult for Irina Shayk to handle. Cooper's demanding schedule did not help, a source claims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 20:46 IST

First look poster of Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani...

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday gave a sneak peek into her upcoming flick 'Khandaani Shafakhana', which will leave you amused and wanting for more.

Read More
iocl