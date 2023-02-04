Vani Jairam's death major loss for creative world: PM Modi condoles demise of veteran singer

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran singer Vani Jairam and said she will be remembered for "her melodious voice and rich works."

"The talented Vani Jairam Ji will be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works, which covered diverse languages and reflected different emotions. Her passing away is a major loss for the creative world. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Vani Jairam, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan, passed away at her residence in Chennai on Saturday. She was 78.

According to the police, Vani Jairam's house- help, Malarkodi, had reached her residence on Saturday morning but she did not receive any response upon knocking repeatedly. That is when the house-help alerted Vani Jairam's sister Uma. After Uma and Malarkodi entered the house using a set of duplicate keys they found the singer unconscious in her bedroom with bruises on her forehead. Police arrived and found her dead.

After learning about the unfortunate news, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also extended his heartfelt condolences.

vaarttaikllukkup ptvi uyrvu kottupptu poonnnrrtoru ariy paanniyil ettnnnaiyoo paattlkllai ulkukkup pricllitt prrvaiyaak vaalllnt vaanni jeyraam ammaiyaar amaitiyttaintirukkirraar. avr paattlkll nmmittm irukkum. avrukkennn anycli. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 4, 2023



Vani started her career in the early 1970s and continued singing for over five decades. She recorded over 10,000 songs for Indian movies in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Gujarati, among many others. (ANI)