Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana's concert dates postponed due to recent health scare

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): American veteran guitarist Carlos Santana, who recently passed out on stage during a concert and was rushed to the hospital, has postponed the next six shows of his 'Miraculous Supernatural 2022' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

According to Variety, on Friday evening, his manager, Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management said that the postponements were made "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health,"

The announcement added that all shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, CA through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled.

Santana's representative has said that the incident earlier this week was due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Variety reported that Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management said, "I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight's show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas."

Last December, Santana, who turns 75 this month, underwent what his management described as an "unscheduled" heart procedure that caused the postponement of that month's residency in Las Vegas. However, he resumed the residency the following month and in late March launched another North American tour that has continued ever since.

The tour with Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to continue through the end of August. Just two weeks later, the musician is slated to resume his longstanding residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas through the end of September before resuming for two more weeks in November, as per Variety. (ANI)