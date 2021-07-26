Veteran guitarist Gary Rossington recovering after emergency heart surgery

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Lynyrd Skynyrd's, last surviving original band member of Gary Rossington, who recently underwent an emergency heart surgery, is now in recovery mode.

Gary's health update was shared on Lynyrd Skynyrd's official Instagram and Facebook handles.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery. Gary is home resting and recovering with his family He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery," the post mentioned.

The band's posts stated that Lynyrd Skynyrd would continue with scheduled shows without Gary's presence.



"After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossington's encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y'all was a better option than canceling the performances. We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!

Please do us a favor and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message please do! He will look forward to reading them," the post ended.

According to USA Today, Gary, 69, who formed Lynyrd Skynyrd with Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Larry Junstrom, and Bob Burns in 1964, has a history of heart issues. In 2016, he had undergone emergency heart surgery. The band was also forced to postpone shows in 2019 while he had got a heart valve repaired. (ANI)





