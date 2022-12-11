Veteran singer Tina Turner mourns son Ronnie's death, says he left "too early"

Los Angeles [US], December 11 (ANI): Legendary singer Tina Turner was bereaved after the 'Proud Mary' singer recently lost her 62-year-old son, Ronnie Turner.

Taking to Instagram, the 83-year-old songstress posted a monochrome image of herself with closed eyes.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," the 'Private Dancer' singer wrote.

Fans and dignitaries from the entertainment industry condoled the 12-time Grammy awardee in the comment section.



Supermodel Naomi Campbell offered her condolences with two white dove emoijs, a heart emoji and the folded hands emoji.





Broadway singer Adrienne Warren wrote, "I love you so much. I just want to give you the biggest hug. I'm so sorry".

Ronnie's wife, Alfida Turner, also took to Instagram to share her grief.

"MY GOD RONNIE TURNER A TRUE ANGEL HIUGE SOUL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL MY HUSBAND MY BEST FRIEND," the French actor-singer wrote in the caption.

"THIS IS A TRAGEDY U WITH YOUR BROTHER CRAIG AND YOUR FATHER IKE TURNER AND ALINE REST IN PARADISE. SO UNFAIR !" she added.

According to a report by US-based entertainment portal, The Hollywood Reporter, Ronnie was born on October 27, 1960.

He was a cancer survivor and appeared in the 1993 film 'What's Love Got to Do With It', a biographical film on Tina Turner.

The 'I Want To Take You Higher' singer has two adopted sons, Michael and Ike Jr., with late husband Ike. (ANI)

