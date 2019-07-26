Victoria Beckham (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Victoria Beckham (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Victoria Beckham may be reuniting with the Spice Girls!

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:52 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Stop everything right now! Getting all the five Spice Girls back on stage is the reunion every loyal fan dreams of and it may happen soon.
Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham may have missed out on the Spice Girls' hugely successful comeback tour, but it's always a possibility that she could make a return to the pop group, reported E! News.
During an appearance on the UK's The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan recently, singer Mel B revealed that Victoria has been considering a return to the Spice Girls.
"Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there," the singer said on the show, according to The Daily Mail, as cited by E!News.
"She did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th anniversary," she added.
Glastonbury is the annual music festival, which will celebrate the milestone next year and according to Mel, the band may headline the event.
"It's not just me saying it," she continued.
"She actually did say that to my mum!" The late-night show's host expressed his excitement, gushing "Victoria's ready to come for the big show!" To which Mel raved, "I hope so."
The girl group, also featuring Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, kicked off their reunion tour in May, albeit down one member.
Last fall, Victoria took to social media to announce she would be sitting out of the tour.
"I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life. I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," she wrote.
While her band-mates originally supported her decision, they seemed to change their mind as the tour neared, subtly poking fun at Victoria.
Take Halloween, for instance, sliding into Victoria's signature LBD, Scary Spice donned a mask with Posh's face on it and held a sign that said, "No, I am not going on tour."
In May, Geri shared a throwback snap of the girl group on her Instagram. Well, in actuality, she had strategically cropped Victoria out of the picture.
In 2018, the band had announced that it will embark on a stadium tour, which started on January 25. This is the first time the band has reunited since they called it quits back in 2012.
The 'Spice Girls' -- Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham -- burst onto the scene in 1996 with their debut single, 'Wannabe'.
They have given superhit songs like 'Spice up your life', '2 Become 1' and many more. (ANI)

