Victoria Beckham, Image courtesy: Instagram
Victoria Beckham, Image courtesy: Instagram

Victoria Beckham reveals how motherhood impacted her body image

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham recently opened up about being a mother and how has that affected her body image.
The former member of the pop group 'Spice Girls' and current fashion mogul is a doting mother to four kids with her other half, David Beckham.
The power couple is proud parents to three sons, 20-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo and 14-year-old Cruz, and 8-year-old daughter Harper. After welcoming her first child at the age of 25, Victoria has spent the last two decades raising her family.
In a new interview with Glamour UK, the star opened up about the impact of motherhood">motherhood on her own body image, reported E! News.
"The older I get, the more I realize what works for me and what doesn't. How working out and eating healthy is key. When you have four children, you accept your body changes," she told the magazine.
"And when you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realize they notice everything. I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal--they need to see that their mum eats healthily--you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are," she added.
Now, after giving birth to four kids, she sees her body as "an instrument, 100 per cent," she told the magazine.
"I expect a lot from my body. I work a lot, I try to be the best professional, the best mother, the best wife and so I have to treat it in the right way--and make sure it has the fuel it needs to work long hours and be a mum, and have the energy to do it all," Victoria said.
So, what would the star pass on to her younger self? Eat healthy fats.
"We're so much more educated now about how we eat and the effects of what you put into your body. When I was younger, I didn't realize the effect of simple things like more sleep, drinking more water, eating healthy foods. You know what I would tell my younger self? Not to be afraid of eating lots of healthy fats, as that was something I used to be scared to eat," she recalled.
"Eating healthy fats doesn't make you fat! It's good for your skin, nails, and hair, especially when you're exercising, which I am, two hours a day in the gym. You just can't build healthy muscle if you aren't eating enough fat and you shouldn't be scared of that," the fashion mogul added.
As for her relationship with her body at the age of 45, she said, "I accept who I am. I make the best of who I am." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:43 IST

Lilly Singh addresses brown representation on her debut late-night show

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Comedian and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the first woman of Indian origin to host her own TV show 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' on NBC.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:30 IST

Robert Downey Jr. might reprise his role as Iron Man

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Is actor Robert Downey Jr. preparing for one last flight as Iron Man?

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:10 IST

Abhishek Bachchan shares first poster of 'The Big Bull'

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan', shared the first poster of his next outing 'The Big Bull' and also announced that he has started shooting for the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:18 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals her plans of having kids with Nick Jonas

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is on cloud nine after attending the premiere of her upcoming outing 'The Sky Is Pink' at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, opened up about her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:48 IST

James Corden calls out Bill Maher for fat-shaming comments

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actor and talk show host James Corden recently clapped back at comedian and TV host Bill Maher for his recent comments on fat-shaming.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:54 IST

Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed pull out of Gates foundation event

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil and rapper Riz Ahmed, both of Pakistani origin, have pulled out of an event in the US where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive the Global Goalkeeper Award, reported Samaa TV.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:45 IST

Angelina Jolie has 'thrilling' time with kids at amusement park

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Looks like even the 'Maleficent' actress Angelina Jolie can't refrain herself from indulging in a thrill-filled roller coaster ride.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:17 IST

Radhika Apte, Richard Roxburgh to star in Apple's 'Shantaram'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Radhika Apte is all set to star alongside 'Moulin Rouge!' actor Richard Roxburgh in Apple's upcoming drama series 'Shantaram'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:22 IST

'Dream Girl' continues winning streak, crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 4

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is unstoppable at the box office. After registering a strong opening, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the fourth day of its run.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:18 IST

'Mann Bairagi': Akshay, Prabhas unveil first look of special...

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): What could be a better day than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to treat fans with the first look of 'Mann Bairagi' - a special feature on his youth.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:07 IST

Bollywood celebs wish Narendra Modi on 69th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish him a long and healthy life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:16 IST

Model sues Kevin Hart for $60 million over 2017 sex tape

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Model Montia Sabagg who appeared with Kevin Hart in a 2017 sex tape has sued the comedian and others for USD 60 million.

Read More
iocl