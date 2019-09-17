Victoria Beckham reveals how motherhood impacted her body image

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham recently opened up about being a mother and how has that affected her body image.

The former member of the pop group 'Spice Girls' and current fashion mogul is a doting mother to four kids with her other half, David Beckham.

The power couple is proud parents to three sons, 20-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo and 14-year-old Cruz, and 8-year-old daughter Harper. After welcoming her first child at the age of 25, Victoria has spent the last two decades raising her family.

In a new interview with Glamour UK, the star opened up about the impact of motherhood">motherhood on her own body image, reported E! News.

"The older I get, the more I realize what works for me and what doesn't. How working out and eating healthy is key. When you have four children, you accept your body changes," she told the magazine.

"And when you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realize they notice everything. I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal--they need to see that their mum eats healthily--you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are," she added.

Now, after giving birth to four kids, she sees her body as "an instrument, 100 per cent," she told the magazine.

"I expect a lot from my body. I work a lot, I try to be the best professional, the best mother, the best wife and so I have to treat it in the right way--and make sure it has the fuel it needs to work long hours and be a mum, and have the energy to do it all," Victoria said.

So, what would the star pass on to her younger self? Eat healthy fats.

"We're so much more educated now about how we eat and the effects of what you put into your body. When I was younger, I didn't realize the effect of simple things like more sleep, drinking more water, eating healthy foods. You know what I would tell my younger self? Not to be afraid of eating lots of healthy fats, as that was something I used to be scared to eat," she recalled.

"Eating healthy fats doesn't make you fat! It's good for your skin, nails, and hair, especially when you're exercising, which I am, two hours a day in the gym. You just can't build healthy muscle if you aren't eating enough fat and you shouldn't be scared of that," the fashion mogul added.

As for her relationship with her body at the age of 45, she said, "I accept who I am. I make the best of who I am." (ANI)

