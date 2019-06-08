Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo

Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo feels 'lucky' to take break for nurturing kids

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): After taking a long break of three years to take care of her kids, Behati Prinsloo said 'she felt energised' and now is ready to resume her work.
The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model and wife of Adam Levine said the break she took every mom should be able to have, reported Fox News.
"I think society puts so much pressure on us as moms and as working moms," she told Yahoo Lifestyle on BUILD Series on Wednesday. "But I think it's so important to take that time. You know, you're not going to get it back."
"A lot happens in your mind and your body and I think it's important to really nurture that and take care of yourself."
Adding that once you have a kid it is important to spend time with them, she said, "Because those first years are so precious between you and this tiny human that you made."
However, she also agreed that many moms do not have the luxury to have this option.
"I was very lucky to be able to take time," Prinsloo said. "You know, not everybody has that luxury, and I think that should be a luxury every mother has is to take, I don't know, six months to a year and work from home or don't feel that pressure to be back in the office, so you can really experience this moment in time."
She also elaborated how she made sure not to burden herself with expectations when she started working again.
"I really didn't put pressure on myself. I felt healthy pressure. I felt a healthy drive to get back because I was pregnant back-to-back and it was, you know, it was crazy. And I was like, I can't do this anymore," she laughed.
"I was excited to get back to work, actually. And I didn't go on crazy diets and try to kill myself to do it. But I was motivated. I think back-to-back pregnancies really motivate you," she added.
Prinsloo and Levine got married in 2014 and the couple has two daughters named Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1. (ANI)

