Viral Video: Indian drummer's jagrata wins Justin Bieber's heart

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): An Indian drummer's performance at a 'jagrata' has caught the attention of international pop singer Justin Bieber, who is all set to perform in the national capital this October.

The music sensation shared on his Instagram account a video of the drummer in action while tagging friend and drummer Devon Taylor in the post.



"@stixxtaylor, I am expecting you to do this next show," he wrote.

The meme-worthy video of the drummer who is seen jumping in sync to the beats of the drum has been shared widely on the internet.

Bieber uploaded the video on his gram and tagged his drummer, asking him to perform similarly in his next show.

Social media users have gone gaga over Justin's post.

"Hahahaha so cute," one user said.

"Justin surely loves Indians," posted another.

The viral video was originally posted on Instagram by a user named Rangile Haryanvi on July 8.

Justin is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi for a performance on October 18, 2022. The India leg of the 'Justice World Tour' will be held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium), New Delhi.

The singer had announced earlier that he was forced to postpone his 'Justice Tour' after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt. In a video message, the singer had revealed that he was suffering from partial facial paralysis due to a viral infection. As a result, his concerts in Las Vegas (June 28), Glendale, Arizona (June 30), and Inglewood, California (July 2-3) were impacted.

Bieber documented his facial paralysis in an Instagram video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face," the singer-songwriter told his followers in June.

Later that same week, Hailey Bieber said that her husband was "getting better every day" during a 'Good Morning America' appearance. "Obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen," she explained.

Before India, Justin Bieber's Justice tour may head to Europe in early August. Bieber will resume the world tour at Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31. (ANI)