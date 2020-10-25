Washington-based Indian diplomat celebrates spirit of life with music album 'Jashn-e-Zindagi'

Washington DC [USA], October 24 (ANI): With an aim to celebrate the indomitable human spirit that has been unshaken all throughout the coronavirus pandemic, a Washington-based musician Shambhu Hakki is all set to drop his new album 'Jashn-e-Zindagi' (celebration of life).

The trailer of the album that comes packed with six melodious songs composed, written, and sung by Hakki, was dropped on Saturday.

As the trailer begins, the musician is seen narrating the different elements that justify the beauty of life, while the visual gives a sneak-peek into each of the six songs of the album.

Loaded with self-composed melodies, the songs of the album have been inspired by the diverse sounds that Hakki got to listen to in the last ten years while he was in different parts of the world including India, China, and the United States.

Besides the soul-stirring music, the trailer of the album also gives a glimpse of his music-making.

Hakki, in a Facebook post shared how music has been his constant companion while he was growing up in the southern state of Karnataka and also shared how he attempts to reflect the essence of the universal language of music through the album.

"While growing up in Karnataka, I noticed that the music was being played on all occasions. Music is probably the only universal language through which mankind loves, hope, grieve, console, rage, and worship. The songs in this album make an honest attempt to reflect this," he wrote in the post.

While two songs of the album have been written by Hakki himself, he had joined hands with his colleague Neeraj Saini for "creating magic with words for the rest of the songs."

The Indian diplomat had earlier in the month released a song dedicated to the father of the nation - Mahatma Gandhi - on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The song 'Baapu Mere,' which has been dubbed as the "musical tribute to Mahatma Gandhi," is also a part of the album 'Jashn-e-Zindagi.'

The trailer of the album can be accessed at - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9nRYoUOoo0.

The proceeds generated through the album will be used for creating facilities for students at the Government Primary School in Karnataka's Satenahalli.

Hakki had adopted the school in January 2018 and he also encourages others to adopt more such government schools for providing a better future to such children. (ANI)