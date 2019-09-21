'We keep learning, growing': Cardi B celebrates 2 years of togetherness with Offset

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): It has been two blissful years of marriage for rappers Cardi B and Offset and the former wished her husband in the sweetest way possible.

She took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to 'Migos' rapper on Friday writing, "9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby."

"We keep learning and growing," she continued. "That's what marriage about."

She wrote the sweet tribute alongside a photo of her with Offset cuddled up together and flashing smiles.

The couple tied the knot in September 2017 and has a one-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, who was born on July 10 last year.

However, their marriage weathered quite a storm this past year.

In December, Cardi announced on social media that she and Offset had parted ways following rumours of his infidelity. "We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she wrote on Instagram.

After a week following Cardi's post, Offset pleaded her to come back and offered a lengthy apology.

The couple later reconciled a few months later in February.

"It's a personal thing," Cardi told PEOPLE of getting back together with Offset.

The couple has since proved they are as much in love as ever, showing off PDA on multiple red carpets. The couple made their reunion official at the 2019 Grammys. (ANI)

