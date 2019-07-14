We're always going to love each other: Camila Cabello on Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello opened up about her bond with fellow musician Shawn Mendes.

According to Fox News, the 22-year-old singer spoke to U.K.'s Clash magazine and while talking about her and Mendes' latest release-- 'Senorita' --she took a moment to gushed.

"I've never had a lot of friends. I've always just had a few people in my life that I trust," she said.

"I feel like it's so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me," she said.

Continuing, she added, "I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry. To be able to hang out with someone and you don't really care that they're Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You're just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."

Cabello also revealed that collaborating with Mendes on their latest song 'Senorita' was "one of the most natural things in the world."

"I think I've actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry -- we've been in each other's lives for like four or five years, and it's been really beautiful to kinda grow up together," she said. "It's actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we're always going to love each other."

The two singers sparked relationship rumours after they released a steamy music video for their latest song, which marked their second collaboration, the earlier being 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.' (ANI)

